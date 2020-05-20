Lee Edwin McDonald, 1953-2020

Lee McDonald of Visalia, Calif. passed away on May 5, 2020 in Visalia. He was 66 years old. Lee was born May 10, 1953 to Robert McDonald and Marilyn (Mereness) McDonald in Kansas City, Mo. He attended Golden High School (Golden, Colo.). He received his bachelor’s degree in physics from Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. and a master’s degree in computer science from University of Utah in 1976. Lee and Cyndy (Shephard) McDonald were married in 1974 in Golden, Colo. They were blessed with five children.

Lee was a good man, beloved by his family and friends. He worked at College of the Sequoias for almost 20 years. He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, living in the Visalia Stake for over 40 years. Lee is survived by his wife, Cyndy McDonald; daughters Nicola Wissler, Rachel McDonald, Lyndy Barnard; and son Russell McDonald. He was preceded in death by a son, Joshua McDonald, and parents Robert McDonald and Marilyn Hall. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the College of the Sequoias Foundation. Contact the COS Foundation for more information. Tributes and condolences can be made to www.millerchapel.com. Services to be announced at a later time/date.