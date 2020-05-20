Merle Maichrowicz, 1927-2020

Merle Maichrowicz of Lindsay, Calif. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Lindsay. She was 92 years old.

Merle was born in Marysville, Calif. and was a resident of Lindsay for 70 years. She was a housewife as well as a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She also served as a “pink lady” at the former Lindsay Hospital. She loved baking and was known for her lemon meringue pies and chocolate chip cookies. She was known as the “cookie grandma.”

She was preceded in death by her husband Adolph, better known as “Mr. Mike.” She is survived by her children Susan, Kathy, Vincent and Michael. She is the beloved grandmother of Brian, Krystyna, David G., Shelley, David M., Laura, Rebecca, Nicole, Bonny and Larissa. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren and another one is expected in September. She is also survived by her brother Joe.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 21 at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend will need to have a mask and remain in their car.