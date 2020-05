James E. Petty of Visalia, Calif., passed away on May 5, 2020 in Roseville, Calif. He was 78 years old. James was born on May 26, 1941. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26 at Smith Family Chapel. Following with a graveside service at 12 p.m. at the Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be made at SmithFamilyChapel.com.