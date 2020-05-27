John Ki’eki’e Akana, 1939-2020

John Ki’eki’e Akana gained his heavenly wings on April 23, 2020. He was 80 years old. John was born Dec. 12, 1939 in Hawaii. His ohana (Hawaiian for family) called him “Honey Boy” for his unforgettable smile filled with Aloha. He was a member of the “Royal Drifter’s” the first Rock n Roll band in Honolulu, Hawaii in the 1950s. His band played with Buddy Holly, Frankie Lymon and Elvis Presley. A 1957 graduate of Mickenly High School, John moved to San Jose, Calif. where he majored in entomology, and met his wife Esther. The couple later moved to the San Joaquin Valley where he worked as a Tulare County inspector from 1970 to 2004. During this time, he farmed his ranch of walnuts and oranges, became a premier taxidermist and a specialist for endangered species. John had a close connection and respect to the ‘aina. He was a true mountain man. A devoted father and outstanding husband, he is deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughter Laurie Akana and grandson Keoni Wahilani of Honolulu; son Nick and Kahiki (wife) Akana and granddaughter Kamana Kay-Akana of Ke’ei Beach, Hawaii; brother Nick and Dawn (wife) Akana of Mililani, Hawaii; sisters Marguerite P. Akana of Ewa Beach, Hawaii and Rose Netane of Orlando, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.