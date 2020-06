Ada K. Huitt passed away in Visalia, Calif., on June 9, 2020. She was 88 years old. Ada was born on July 14, 1931 in Antler, Okla. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the First Free Will Baptist Church, 1027 E. Tulare Ave., Visalia, Calif. 93292. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent to www.smithfamilychapel.com.