Donald James Hellwig, 1929-2020

Donald James Hellwig of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He was 91 years old.

David is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Lou Marie (Feldmann) Hellwig. His two sisters, Carol Wall and Francis Wyatt. Don was blessed with four children: son Mark (Rosemary) Hellwig; son Daryl (Sandy) Hellwig; daughter Cheryl (Gary) LaMunyon; son Scott Hellwig (deceased); Tammy Hellwig, mother of Scott’s two children. Don was proud of his ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Don was born on June 3, 1929 in Kansas City, Kan. His family eventually moved to Southern California. After meeting Betty, they married two years later. Don was then drafted into the Army and stationed in England for two years. During this time, they were able to journey through Europe which started a love of travel.

After his service, they returned to the states and started a family, later relocating to Exeter. Here Don and Betty raised their family and he continued to run a successful business. He was an innovator, and many of his suspension designs are still being sold today.

After retiring, they moved to Cayucos, Calif., and built a home where friends and family were always welcome to share the sheer beauty of the California coast. Grandkids visited each school break where they endlessly boogie boarded, fished, and played at the beach and in the tidepools with Grandpa Don alongside them. Don led a full and rich life doing and achieving more than most can dream about. Early on, Don learned to fly and became a pilot. Don and Betty traveled, experiencing the beauty of other countries as well as the U.S. They enjoyed taking ocean and river cruises. You could often find Don on his boat fishing or crabbing with family and friends. Don also loved scuba diving with his sons.

At home or on vacation, he was always reading; this was another passion. After retirement you could find Don on the golf course or in his garden. Don will be missed by friends and family. A Celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. At the request of Betty, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Exeter Woman's Club, P.O. Box 352, Exeter, CA 93221.