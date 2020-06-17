Donald Ray Slate, 1943-2020

Donald Ray Slate of Exeter, Calif. passed away on June 4, 2020. He was 76 years old.

Don was born to Lester and Nettie Slate on Oct. 5, 1943 in Exeter. He attended Exeter Union High School and, in the early 1960s, joined the California Department of Forestry. He had a great love for the outdoors, spending a lot of time in the mountains, hunting, fishing and panning for gold. He had a witty sense of humor and the gift to make everyone laugh.

Don’s greatest love was for his family. He was loved and respected by his entire family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Della-Rocco; his brothers, Bob and Dennis Slate; his sister, Kathy Goodman; three grandchildren, nine great-

grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew and their five children, collectively.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and his youngest sister, Connie Sabo.

Donald Slate was the solid foundation and strength of the entire Slate family. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten in our hearts and memories. Our love for him remains eternal.

At Don’s request, no funeral arrangements will be made.