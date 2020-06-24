Austin Akui, 1993-2020

Austin Akui of Exeter, Calif. went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. He was 26 years old. Austin was born on July 23, 1993 in Lindsay, Calif. to parents Albert Akui and Monique Price (Rick Price). Austin is lovingly remembered by his girlfriend, Alexa Taylor; brothers Cody, Chase, Dillon, Nick and Ricky; sisters Candace and Noelani and his sister in law Amaia; and his nieces Kalyssa, Annie and Kailani.

As a child, Austin enjoyed being on the road with his father for work, traveling from state to state. Austin and his brothers always looked forward to being with family, whether it was holidays in Southern California with his Auntie Annie and Uncle Chris, or summers in Hawaii with his Uncle Michel and Uncle Jackie. The memories spent together with family will live on forever.

Austin passionately pursued his love of automotives through his work. He endlessly talked about cars and loved being able to share his knowledge on all that he had learned about them along the way. His co-workers and all of the accounts that knew Austin, never had a bad thing to say about him. They described him as an amazing person, and he equally enjoyed going to work, as much as they loved being around him.

He had so many friends over the years, who helped him become the person he was. “The Squad,” as they called themselves, were a group of Austin’s closest friends and there was never a dull moment when they were together. From skating as kids to high school adventures and eventually to early adulthood, he and his friends managed to stay close despite the obvious struggles of having to grow up. There are never ending stories amongst this group and a lot of laughs. Austin played such an important role in all of his friends’ lives and he always knew how to make the best of any situation. His infectious laugh and smile will forever live in all of our hearts and memories.

In the most recent years, Austin just loved being at home and spending time with his family. He was an amazing uncle, who lived to make his nieces feel safe and always protected. He loved nothing more than to order his favorite pizza and watch movies with Lex. Although it took a lot of time and convincing, Austin became a cat lover and always enjoyed being around animals. He was a hard-working, selfless person. Not many people can say that a person lived to make other people feel happy and cared for in life, but that’s what Austin did. He was the embodiment of a loving person, and he always tried to make sure everyone was taken care of before himself.

Austin’s mom wanted to add that, as a parent, you want nothing more for your child then to love and to be loved. Austin had experienced both in life through Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Austin had left her with some parting words, during one of their conversations, and that was “Ua ola loko i ke aloha,” which means love gives life within. Austin showed so many people what unconditional love should look like. He will always be remembered in our hearts and never forgotten.

Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Online condolences may be made at SmithFamilyChapel.com.