H. Dale Sisney, 1930-2020

H. Dale Sisney, formerly of Exeter, Calif., passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 in Sarasota, Fla. He was 89 years old. Dale was born Sept. 1, 1930 in Ava, Mo. and raised in Exeter, Calif. He was the son of the late William H. and Georgia (Welton) Sisney.

Dale proudly served in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command during the Korean War. He was founder and CEO of Daley Design, Inc. in Rockford, Ill. where he married his wife of 71 years Shirlee Bromley Sisney on Feb. 5, 1949. He retired and moved to Sarasota, Fla. where he pursued his passion for painting. His family and friends remember him as a hard-working man and loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. He is survived by Shirlee of Sarasota, Fla.; son Steven (Marsha) and daughter Gale; daughter-in-law Ginger; grandchildren Jason (Amber), Scott, Amanda (Cody), Benjamin, and Emily; great-granddaughters Mila, Layla and Natalie and sister-in-law Arlene. He is preceded in death by his sister Vonda Salin (Gus), brother A. Dirk Sisney and son David.

Private services will be held with the family. Donations in his name may be made to: Arts Center Sarasota at https://www.artsarasota.org/give.