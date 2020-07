Roberto Indemne Suazon of Exeter, Calif., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Porterville, Calif. He was 71 years old. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 located at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.