Calvin Carl Hettick, 1938-2020

Calvin Carl Hettick of Exeter, Calif., passed away on July 20, 2020 in Visalia, Calif. He was 81 years old. Calvin was born in Exeter on Dec. 21, 1938 to Lloyd and Oda Mae Hettick. He was raised in Exeter, graduated from Exeter Union High School and attended classes at College of the Sequoias.

After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked for Budweiser and Coors with their distributions. Calvin married the former Lauraine A. DeCraemer in Pacific Grove, Calif., in 1963. He owned Hettick Trucking Company for 20 years before retiring. He was highly respected by all in the construction community. Calvin loved spending time with his family and friends and cherished his Exeter Classmates. He was generous and kind. He loved people and made friends anywhere he went. Calvin loved his church, the Church of Christ. He enjoyed football and Nascar races in his free time.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Leota Hettick-Ennis and Dorthy Hettick-Marshburn; and his brother Leland Hettick. He is survived by his wife Lauraine A. DeCraemer Hettick, his son David Hettick and wife Trish; grandson Jason Hettick and wife Melissa; great grandchildren Kayleigh, Riley, Gabriel and Aubrey; granddaughter Ashley Hoppert and husband Randy, great grandson Austin; grandson Shane Hettick and wife Rhyanne, great granddaughter Kynadee; niece Tamra DeCraemer, Jeff Trebler, great niece Mekenna Sickler, husband Jack Sickler, children Camiel and Jamison; niece Tricia Reeves and family; nephew Daron DeCraemer, great nephew Wyatt and great niece Holly; nephew Duke Hettick and wife Diane, great nephew Chad Hettick, great niece Terri Hettick; niece Tony Slover and husband Chris Slover, great nephew Coty Slover and family; nephews Carlton Marshburn and wife Patty, Larry Marshburn and wife Pam, Robert Marshburn; and his dear cousin Vickie Donkin.

A Private Graveside services will be held at the Exeter District Cemetery due to the COVID restrictions. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.