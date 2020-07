Christine Cary of Three Rivers, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Visalia, Calif. She was 58 years old. A Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 located at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 located at Three Rivers Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.