Helen Louise Pinkham, 1928-2020

Helen Louise Pinkham, a lifelong resident of Exeter, Calif., passed away in Hospice Care in Clovis, Calif. on Aug. 6, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Helen was born on Oct. 11, 1928 to Robert C. Walter and Madge (McNees) Walter. As a graduate of San Jose State University and California Arts and Crafts, her interests and hobbies included AAUW, Tulare County Art League, Exeter Women’s Club and Tulare County Symphony League. Helen was known for her love of her family, home, interior decorating, and gardening. Besides entertaining friends playing bridge in the afternoon while enjoying cocktails, Helen would be known to play the piano and reminisce over fond memories of travel to Europe with Don. Going out to dinner was another favorite. She wept at the loss of her favorite restaurant Estrada’s when it closed.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Pinkham. She is survived by her three children Chuck, Janet and Marilyn and three grandchildren Stephen, Veronica and Thomas.

A graveside service for Helen is planned for later this year at the Exeter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. For more information, contact the funeral home at 559-592-9119 or online at www.smithfamilychapel.com.