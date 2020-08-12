John David Boydstun, 1943-2020

John David Boydstun, a longtime Exeter and Visalia resident, and recently of Los Osos, Calif., was welcomed into Glory on July 31, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 8, 1943 in Los Angeles to Eugene and Martha (Perkins) Boydstun.

A wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and good friend to so many, John is survived by his wife and soulmate of 44 years, Julie (Covert) Boydstun; his five children, Laurie Boydstun Stattelman (Conrad Stattelman) of Fresno, John Boydstun (Kristie) of Visalia, Amy Boydstun Millis (Chris Millis) of Fresno, Matthew Boydstun (Griselda) of Corcoran, and Andrew Boydstun (Brittney) of Visalia.

He was proud grandfather to eight, Jacob and Alyssa Boydstun, Emerson Millis, Audrey, Ainsley and Gema Boydstun, Hailey Payne and expected in January, Jaxon Boydstun. He has two surviving sisters, Margaret (Boydstun) Cooksey (Richard Cooksey) of Porterville and Camp Nelson, and Carol (Boydstun) Vossler (Russell Vossler) of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. He also leaves his beloved dachshund, The Tudes, who was a faithful companion throughout his illness.

John Boydstun was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Aiden Boydstun; brothers Robert E. Boydstun and Lee Charles Boydstun; and sisters Elizabeth (Boydstun) Abbot-Hall and Mary (Boydstun) Carriker.

After growing up in many locations around the country, the family moved to the Porterville, Calif. area where John graduated from Porterville Union High School in 1961. He received his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts from Fresno State College, and after accepting a position at Exeter Union High School, spent 38 years teaching art, pottery, crafts and computer animation classes. John was also the head junior varsity football coach for many years and coached his teams to two Valley titles.

John regularly attended the Visalia United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir. In retirement, he continued his lifetime passion of planning additions and remodeling his homes. He enjoyed attending classic car shows with his sons and especially loved spending time along California’s coastline with his wife, Julie. They finally moved to Los Osos full time four years ago.

A Celebration of Life will be held outside on the patio area of Visalia United Methodist Church, 5200 West Caldwell Avenue, Visalia, Calif. at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2020.

The family hopes that you will consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, Wilshire Hospice in San Luis Obispo, Calif., or a charity of your choice.