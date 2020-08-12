Kevin S. Moore, 1959-2020

This world lost a beautiful soul and heaven gained an angel. Kevin S. Moore lost his battle with cancer on July 30, 2020 surrounded by family at his home. He was diagnosed in early March but despite this relatively short battle, Kevin chose to live his last months with laughter, peace, humor and a whole lot of love! Kevin lived each day to the fullest, always had a smile on his face, and had a contagious laugh that would fill the room. Those that knew him best would agree he gave the most amazing hugs—the kind that let you know he really cared about you.

Kevin was born on July 8, 1959 in Racine, Wis. He resided in Exeter, Calif. for the past 23 years until moving to Visalia in 2018. He was a general contractor, doing work for many people in Exeter and surrounding townships. The past four years he worked with Champion Homes of Lindsay doing warranty work. Over the course of the last three weeks of Kevin’s life, he joined his wife, son, daughter-in-law, 15-month old granddaughter and dog on a cross-country trip of a lifetime. His “bucket list” included seeing Yellowstone, spending time at his brother-in-law and sister-in-law’s cabin in northern Wisconsin, fishing, and seeing family on both sides, one last time. Kevin was filled with pure joy spending this precious time with his sisters who traveled from Indiana and Wisconsin family—laughing, singing, reminiscing, watching the sunset and making sure that everyone received that signature Kevin “bear hug” that would remain on our hearts forever. Kevin was happiest outdoors whether it was camping, fishing on his houseboat at Lake Kaweah, traveling, working in the yard, or “piddling” in his garage with every tool known to man.

Kevin will be forever remembered by his beloved wife of 19 years and best friend Amy Kehrmeyer-Moore, stepson Clayton (Sarah) Simmons, step daughter Shannon (John) Wiley, grandchildren Shane, Sophia and Stella Wiley, and Willow Simmons, and his dog Sparky who never left his side. Kevin has six siblings; five sisters including Kay Ostrander, Kristine (Steve) Holladay, Konnie (Joe) Barbieri, Kossette Evans, Kandy (Paul) Thompson, and one brother Kent (Jodi) Moore. His wife’s family; Earl & Betty Kehrmeyer his mother and father in-law, Mary jo (Mark) Mayer and John (Debbie) Kehrmeyer his brother and sister in-laws. Kevin also has 35 nieces and nephews which he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Pastor Keith and Kathryn Moore, and brother-in-law Tom Kehrmeyer. Kevin was loved by all who knew him, and he loved them back.

There will be a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020 at Salser & Dillard Funeral home in Visalia, Calif. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hume Lake Christian Camps in Kevin’s name. Please visit the web site if you would like to make a donation, www.Hume.org/give destinate it to “other” and write in “In Memory of Kevin Moore”.