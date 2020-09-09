Dorothy Leask Coles, 1930-2020

Dorothy was active in the PTA, the American Association of University Women, and later, the Sister City Committee, PEO, and the Orange Blossom Festival committee, always willing to take on leadership roles. She volunteered at Lindsay Hospital, using her training in occupational therapy to help patients regain mobility, and enjoyed her many years as a volunteer at the Coordinating Council thrift store. In 2006, Dorothy was named the grand marshal of the Orange Blossom Festival, and in 2007, she was awarded Lindsay’s Volunteer of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

Dorothy and Morey were dedicated, life-long members of St. James Episcopal, later Anglican, Church. Dorothy served many years teaching Sunday School, on the Altar Guild, as a member of the Episcopal Church Woman, and as church treasurer.

Dorothy was involved in 4H with Barbara, helping her with horsemanship and teaching 4H sewing. Later, she and Sara were members of the Indian Maidens, with another year as sewing leader with 4H. She and Morey always supported their children’s sporting activities, and the family spent many wild, dusty, happy times together at the family cabin in Yosemite.

Dorothy continued her art with craft and sewing projects in the ’60s and ’70s, and later took up watercolor painting, taking classes in Yosemite Valley with her grandchildren. Interested in her family’s rich history, she investigated its genealogy and compiled family writings from the 1700s to the present.

Dorothy combined fun and calm practicality in a seamless way, a master of the “life hack” before it had a name. Always welcoming and generous, she prized all of her friends and her far-flung family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by Morey, her husband of 53 years, and sisters Peggy, Mary, and Bobbie. She is survived by her brothers Emanuel Epstein and Roy Holmes; children Chris and Ellen Coles, Barbara and Paul Brooks, David and Kelli Coles, Sara and Rick Brown; grandchildren David, James, Marilou, Jared, Rachel, Wesley, Jesse, Scott, Rowan, Reese; seven great-grandchildren and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services were conducted with the immediate family, and a celebration of Dorothy’s well-lived life will be planned for a post-COVID-19 time.