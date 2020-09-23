Obituary: George William Noell

George William Noell of Visalia, Calif. passed away Sept. 7, 2020 in Visalia. He was 81 years old.

George was born to W.L. (Louis) and Daisy Noell on Jan. 29, 1930 in Visalia. He lived a very full life, replete with the love of treasured family and friends, the blessing of hard work (farmer, x-ray tech), the joy of music. Since the age of 12, George enjoyed singing in performances of Handel’s Messiah since as a song leader, choir director and in the bass in the quartet.

He had the privilege of serving as youth and music ministries, school board member for Outside Creek School District where four generations of his family attended, and a worthy opponent (like his father before him) in our favorite card games, Scrabble, etc. He was a lover of words and puns and was very proud and protective of his marriage of 61½ years.

George is survived by his wife, Naomi; daughters Marcia (Paul) Dahlgren – (Luke), Vicki (Tim) Canfield – (Megan, Mia, Jackson, Harrison, Evelyn) and Tiffany (Kenneth) Houston – (Cody, Katrinas, Mackenzie, Kenneth Jr.; son John (Michele) Noell – (Denver, Savannah, Sydney); sister Joyce Fox of Cayucos; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 7, 2021. Details to be shared at a later date. All are welcome.