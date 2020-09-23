William “Bill” Glen Tarver, 1946-2020

William “Bill” Glen Tarver, a remarkable man, was gently guided by an angel honor guard to his eternal duty station in Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. I was blessed to be with him, holding his hand as he answered eternity’s call and returned to his father in Heaven. He was well loved in this life, and he will be mourned by those he left behind. But, in time, the tears will fade and the lifetime of memories we shared with him will bring us comfort and we will smile again.

Bill was born May 1, 1946 in Los Angeles and grew up on an orange ranch north of Lindsay, Calif. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He thrived in the Navy and grew into a man of integrity and honor. He was well-read and enjoyed adventure tales as well as science fiction, but his favorite books were those written about the Civil War and World War II. He could recount every major battle – the generals, field and air strategy and eventual outcome. He even saw some of the battle sites such as Midway Island and Corregidor.

He served at many duty stations across the United States and aboard aircraft carriers USS Essex, Enterprise, Constellation and Carl Vinson. In 1983, he was advanced to his final rate of Senior Chief, then retired in 1986 while serving at NAS Lemoore. Following his Navy career, he worked in private industry as an electrician for an another 26 years.

He enjoyed hunting, camping and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle but his greatest joy was watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play and laugh. Bill was always smiling and had something witty to say to everyone. He was well liked by those he met and was respected by those he led and taught during his Navy career.

Bill loved his family and never hesitated to tell them so every chance he got. Hearing him say “I love you baby” or “I love you big” or “I love you pal” is something that will be missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Albert “Woodie” Tarver and Gladys Tarver. He leaves behind his wife, Earsy Tarver of Exeter, Calif.; daughters Leslie (Duane) Jacobson of Spanaway, Wash. and Brenda (David) Terry of Topock, Ariz.; and his son Eric Tarver of Exeter, Calif. He also leaves behind four granddaughters, one grandson and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services with military honors are set for noon on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Lindsay-Strathmore District Cemetery. Greg Cranford of Lake Stevens, Wash. will officiate. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Webb Sanders Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, Calif. Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com.