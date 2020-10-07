David Stutsman, 1937-2020

David Stutsman of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Visalia, Calif. He was 82 years old. Born on Oct. 17, 1937 in Tustin, Calif. to Walter Abraham and Margaret Carolyn Stutsman, he was the youngest twin and second oldest of five children. He graduated from Tustin High School where he also met the love of his life, Gloria, at a school dance. He married her shortly after and would remain married for the next 61 years. He worked the majority of his life as an orange farmer. He first leased property in Orange County and then later relocated in 1962 to Exeter where he purchased land with his twin brother Don. David would later go on to have orchards in Woodlake, Lindsay, and Strathmore.

David, better known as Papa, loved giving his grandchildren rides on his ATVs as he checked on his crops. He loved going to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events and enjoyed watching his daily soap operas where he would fall asleep halfway through them in his rocking chair. Saturdays at Papa and Grammy’s house will always be cherished greatly as the entire family would get together for birthdays, anniversaries, or for the holidays. During summer, while the grandchildren swam in their pool, Papa would make homemade ice cream for everyone while he listened to the San Francisco Giants game on the radio.

He will be remembered for his large personality, his unfailing work ethic, his dedication to his family, his generous smile, and his scruffy beard.

David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his five children: Mark Stutsman wife Pam Stutsman, Dana Gentert husband Richard Gentert, Tami Duddy husband Rod Duddy, Denise Subia husband Fred Subia, and Diana Nickell husband Scott Nickell; 12 grandchildren Daniel and Sarah McCuan, Zachery Stutsman, Andrew and Serrena McCuan, Hannah and David Tucker, Cassandra and Frankie Alves, Selena and Daniel McAlister, Joseph and Joni McCuan, Joshua and Tristian McCuan, Nick and Jenna Jones, Caleb Nickell, Emily Nickell, and Megan Nickell; and 19 great-grandchildren Kayla, Hayley, Evan, Matthew, Isabella, Sophia, Olivia, Siena, Lucas, Kenny, Elizabeth, Coen, Everleigh, Jane, John, Brodie, Jackson, Logan and Karsyn.

David’s legacy is his family. They loved him and will miss him greatly. With heavy hearts we can find peace knowing that he is with God and his Gloria in Heaven.

The family wishes to thank Magnolia Park and Hospice for their thoughtful service and a personal thank you to Esperanza Hansen for her tender care. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Exeter Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.