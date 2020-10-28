Gaspar Soto Camargo, 1931–2020

Gaspar Soto Camargo of Lindsay, Calif. passed away on Oct. 8, 2020. He was 89 years old. Gaspar was born Feb. 14, 1931 in Michoacan, Mexico to Luis and Maria Soto and came to California where he was a resident of Tulare County for some 72 years. He worked in the fields for over 50 years and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Gaspar was preceded in death by his wife Frances V. Camargo. He is survived by his children Richard Camargo of Los Angeles, Paul Camargo and Daniel Camargo both of Lindsay, David Camargo of Porterville and Gloria Serda of Visalia; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Lindsay Cemetery. The Reverend Zacarias Martinez officiated and interment followed. Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.