Allen Baxter of Farmersville, Calif., passed away on Nov. 4, 2020. He was 71 years old. A Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Exeter Cemetery. Visitation was held at 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Condolences may be made online at SmithFamilyChapel.com.