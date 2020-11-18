Miguel S. Villegas, 1929-2020

Miguel Sanchez Villegas of Strathmore, Calif. passed away Nov. 12, 2020. He was 91 years old. “Our Apa, our mom’s husband, and our grandpa Miguel Sanchez Villegas went home to be with our God,” the family wrote.

Born Sept. 29, 1929 in San Andres Corú, Michoacán, Mexico. Apa, as he was known to family, was one of a kind and made friends wherever he went. He could strike up a conversation with anybody he met. He loved to ride his bike around town and one time he even rode his bike from Strathmore to Lindsay.

Apa was an avid lover of all the pets he owned in his lifetime. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Petra Villegas; sons Sylvio and Miguel Villegas Jr.; daughters Elena “Espy” and her husband Armando Andrade and Lupe Villegas; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maximina Sanchez, and his brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home. Holy Mass will be said at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at St. James Catholic Church in Strathmore. The Reverend Edgar Magana will officiate and inurnment will take place in Mexico at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com. Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.