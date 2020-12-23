Niki Ann Ortiz, 1967–2020

Niki Ann Ortiz of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Dec. 10, 2020. She was 53 years old. Niki was born on Aug. 7, 1967 to Nick and Jessie Notarnicola in Visalia, Calif. She spent her early years playing among the walnut trees, catching tadpoles in the ditch, and riding horses with her friends.

In high school, Niki met Felix Ortiz. They were high school sweethearts and dated for nine years before being married on July 13, 1991.

Niki got her degree in Finance from Fresno State but her love was being a wife to Felix and a mom to their daughter Savannah. She supported Felix with his job in the City of Exeter Recreation Department helping coach the many teams throughout the years. They enjoyed the relationships with their team members and watching all the boys and girls they coached grow up over the years.

When their daughter Savannah was born, she enjoyed watching her grow and being a part of her many interests. Savannah was their joy and they encouraged her interest in music, both singing and with different instruments.

Niki loved and adopted animals since she was a child. She helped take care of all the different animals that Felix and Savannah brought home. Niki also worked part time for the City of Exeter and substituted at the Exeter schools for many years.

Niki was known for her smile and great laugh. She was always willing to jump in and help and cared about her family and friends. Family was everything to Niki. She enjoyed teasing all the nieces and nephews and was very involved with their lives. Nieces, nephews, and cousins often spent summers at their farm petting animals, fishing in their small pond, and spending time in the pool. She also enjoyed vacations and family time spent in Cayucos, Calif. and Avila Beach, Calif.

Niki was preceded in death by two infant children, Samuel and Jessica. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Felix, and her daughter, Savannah Joy. She is also survived by her parents, Nick and Jessie Notarnicola; two sisters, Kathleen Lagrutta and Shelley Notarnicola; one brother, Lew Notarnicola; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Graveside services will be at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at the Visalia Cemetery. Umbrellas may be needed.