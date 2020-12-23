Teresa Gutierrez, 83

Teresa Gutierrez of Exeter, Calif., passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Santa Maria, Calif. She was 83 years old. A Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. located at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 located at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries at facebook.com/groups/2072945459676292. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.