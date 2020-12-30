Geoffrey Leighton Hicks, 1971-2020

Geoffrey Leighton Hicks of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Christmas Eve. He was 49 years old. A survivor of childhood leukemia in the 1970s, Geoff died of complications from diabetes.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1971 and attended Exeter schools, graduating from Exeter Union High School in 1990. Geoff graduated from University of California, Davis in 1998 with a master’s degree in education.

He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left behind a legacy of caring for those he loved, and a compassion for those in need. He especially loved his niece, Lily, and his nephews Henry, Doug, and Robbie, his sisters Julie Fulmer and Caty (Ryan) Hope, and his parents Lloyd and Loretta Hicks, as well as numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. He loved his Husky/shepherd puppy, Miska.

Anyone wishing to honor his memory may wish to contribute to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 28105. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries on Facebook. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.