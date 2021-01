Kenneth Durrett of Farmersville, Calif., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Visalia, Calif. He was 97 years old. A Graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 located at Visalia Public Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries on Facebook. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.