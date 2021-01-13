Orville Gene Cloud, 1932–2020

Orville Gene Cloud departed this earthly life on Dec. 29, 2020. He was 88 years old. Orville was born on Aug. 30, 1932 in Hanford, Calif., to Thomas O. Cloud and Willie F. Cloud.

He was the oldest of 3 siblings. Orville served his country proudly in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea. After joining the service and before shipping out to Korea, Orville met his sweetheart, Mary Arlene Henderson. After a quick 6 week romance the two married. They shared 68 wonderful years which was made complete with their 4 children.

Orville spent most of his career after the Army in agriculture. There was not much about growing citrus, stone fruit, olives and many other tree crops Orville did not know and he could operate and repair any piece of equipment. He was highly liked and respected by those he encountered in this industry throughout Tulare County. This was his job but what he really enjoyed was the many family gatherings for holidays in their home. Plus the time spent with his brothers-in-law building and racing dune buggies and tote-goats. Upon retirement, Orville and Mary moved to Lemon Cove, Calif., where they spent many happy years enjoying life and growing their garden which he loved to share.

Orville is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Yvonne VanBaugh and Imogene Speiser; his son, Rodney Cloud; and his great grandson, Mitchell Bowers. He is survived by his wife, Mary Arlene Cloud; his 3 daughters, Cindy Castro and her husband Charlie, Becky Rossner, and Penny DeJarnatt and her husband Bill; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, Nick Castro, Eric Castro, Jonathon Cotta (Halley and Daniel), Phil Bowers (Gustin, Staley, Stevie, and Reed), Tanya Sullivan (Conner and Summor), and Jennifer Chase.

There will be a private interment at San Joaquin National Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Our family would like to thank the loving, caring staff and caregivers at Sierra Hills Retirement Community in Porterville where dad has lived for the past 2 years. He loved being involved in the activities and made many friends there. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries on Facebook. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter.

“We miss you Daddy! Wait for us in heaven.”