Raymond C. Hulse, 1935–2021

Raymond C. Hulse passed away in Visalia, Calif., on Jan. 2, 2021. He was born on Aug. 1, 1935 in Berryville, Ark. Ray was retired from long career with Safeway Stores.

He is preceded in death by his father Everett Hulse; and his mother, Anne Bahnsen. Ray is survived by his son Rick Hulse; and twin granddaughters, Nicole and Brooke; his sister Juanita Botkin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Exeter Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Calif. Online Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com.