Mark Eugene Robb of Three Rivers, Calif., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Visalia, Calif. He was 96 years old. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 located at Three Rivers Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries on Facebook.