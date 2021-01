Ofelia Luquin De Santos of Visalia, Calif., passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Visalia. She was 73 years old. A Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. located at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. A Graveside will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 located at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries on Facebook.