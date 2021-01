Richard Joy Sr. of Exeter, Calif., passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Visalia, Calif. He was 84 years old. A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 located at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries on Facebook.