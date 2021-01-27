Carla D. Weldon, 1947–2021

Carla D. Weldon passed away Jan. 18, 2021. She was born to Raymond and Nadine Dorsey on Aug. 24, 1947 in Creston, Iowa. Carla is survived by her husband of 53 years Gary L. Weldon; brother, Reginald Dorsey and wife Tina of Oregon; sons, Dan Weldon and his wife Michelle of Pembroke, N.H., and Ben Weldon and his wife Carrie of Exeter, Calif.; grandchildren, Nicole Nason, Emily Weldon, Aiden Weldon of Pembroke, Morgan Weldon and Miller Weldon of Exeter. The family would like to thank the caring staff at DaVita Dialysis in Visalia, Calif. for their wonderful care. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the Exeter Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent to www.smithfamilychapel.com.