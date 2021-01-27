Martina Ann Falcon, 1941–2021

Martina Ann Falcon passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. She was born on Jan. 30, 1941. Funeral arrangements pending.

Tina was a very beautiful, wonderful, lovely, and strong person and star of the family. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Tina worked at Jostens Yearbook for 30 years, as well as Momma’s Restaurant and various other jobs. She was always on call to help anybody in need.

She is survived by her son, Andy; daughter, Faustina; brothers, Pete, Pat, Paul and Juan; sisters, Marie, Lupe & Millie; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Tina is preceded in death by her Father, Mother, six brothers, and two sisters. She will be deeply missed. Exeter and Visalia have lost a very dedicated and loyal member of the community.

The Falcon family would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Heather and Victor De La Cruz for stepping up to provide a loving, caring home for Tina’s four grandchildren: Joshua, Julian, Salvador, and Aaliyah, who truly meant the world to her.