Etta May Aguirre, 1953–2021

Etta May Aguirre of Lemon Cove, Calif., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. She was 67 years old. Although her passing came unexpectedly, she was surrounded by her family and friends in her last days, which superseded her final wishes to bring family members together.

Etta was born on Feb. 24, 1953 to the late Roger and Grace Delman in Woodlake, Calif.

She spent her life as a homemaker caring for her husband, children, and many, many, many cats throughout her life. Etta had many talents and hobbies including: drawing, gardening, craft making, and collecting jewelry and antiques. Her many hobbies were contagiously passed down to her children and grandchildren. You can find her survivors drinking Cherry Pepsi and scratching lottery tickets in her memory.

Etta is survived by her husband, Edward Aguirre; sisters, Mary Jackson and husband Robert, Vickie Bauer and husband John; brother, Charlie Delman and wife Pat, late brother, Scott Delman; her son Christopher Mason and his wife Annabell; stepsons, Edward Aguirre Jr., Andrew Aguirre, Frankie Aguirre; stepdaughters, Adrienne Aguirre-Lopez and Stephanie Aguirre Mejia; and 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. located at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 located at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries at www.facebook.com/groups/2072945459676292. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.