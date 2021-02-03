Gloria Torres, 1940–2021

Gloria Torres of Exeter, Calif., went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2021. She was born on June 23, 1940 in Exeter to Alex and Delores Torres.

She attended Sequoia Union School and Exeter High School. Gloria spent countless hours volunteering at Sequoia Union School (PTA) while raising her only Son Rick Navarro of Exeter. Gloria loved to dance in her youth. It was said that people would come from all around to see her and her brother, Arthur Torres of Arizona, jitter Bug and dance the night away. She loved to go to sporting events her son and grandchildren participated in.

Gloria worked at the Exeter Memorial Hospital in the 1960s and early 1970s before she became a mother. She later took that loving heart and quality of care and became a professional Nanny to countless children that she loved very much. Every child had a special place in her heart. Gloria would greet everyone with a smile and loved people just as they were. She will be deeply missed.

Gloria is survived by her son Rick Navarro and Wife Devon of Exeter; brothers, Arthur Torres of Arizona, Gilbert Torres of Exeter; sister, Kathy Tafoya of Exeter; grandchildren Rick Navarro Jr. and Wife Stacey, Hailey Navarro, Gage Navarro; great grandchildren, Greyson and Rylan Navarro all of Exeter; and many nieces and nephews she loved so much as if they were her own.

Gloria was preceded in death by her Father and Mother Alex Torres and Delores Torres of Exeter; her sisters, Mabel Coffman and Angie Rivera; brothers, Alex Torres and Robert Torres.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2021 at the Exeter Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent, smithfamilychapel.com.