Leon Ray Ooley, 1936–2020

Leon Ray Ooley of Exeter, Calif. passed away in Hanford, Calif. on Jan. 16, 2021. He was 84 years old.

Leon was born on Dec. 30, 1936 in Washington, Ind. to Guy and Leona Ooley. He grew up in Exeter and graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart Monica Janice Ooley in Exeter on June 8, 1955 and they were happily married for 53 years.

Leon retired from Southern California Edison and was always very active in the community. He was a member of several organizations such as the Exeter Kiwanis, the Exeter Community Service Guild, and was a 30-year member of the Exeter Lions Club. He also co-chaired the Exeter Centennial Committee, served on the Exeter Chamber of Commerce Board and was a longtime President of the Exeter Historical Museum and Art Gallery Association. Additionally, Leon was elected to the Exeter City Council in 2000 and re-elected two more times. He served as Mayor of the city of Exeter from 2002-2004 and a second term from 2008-2010, which is when he decided to step down from public service and enjoy time with family, friends and traveling.

He said he was honored to be a part of multiple city projects throughout the years including replacing seven miles of old water mains in the city, helping the museum and gallery receive a grant for tuition and working on the city’s Southwest Plan, which encompasses more than 320 acres outlined for future development.

Leon, thank you. You lived a good life that demonstrated true commitment and how much you loved your family, your friends and your community of Exeter. You will be missed dearly and fondly remembered always.

Leon is survived by his grandchildren Shannon Mayfield, Timothy Ooley Jr., Jeremiah Ooley, Natasha Ooley, Jaime Ooley, Brandon Ooley, Rachelle Ooley and Candice Ooley; four great-grandchildren; and his daughters-in-law Elaina Ooley Price and Angela Ooley Farris. Leon was preceded in death by his loving wife Monica Janice Ooley, and his sons Timothy Randall Ooley and Jaime Kevin Ooley.

Graveside Service for Leon will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Exeter District Cemetery, 719 E. Marinette Ave. in Exeter. Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilychapel.com. In honor and memory of Leon, donations can be made to: Exeter Courthouse Gallery Historical Museum by emailing [email protected] or the Pink Ladies Thrift Shop c/o Exeter Community Service Guild, P.O. Box 635, Exeter, CA 93221.