Kimberly R. Butler-Rice, 1962–2021

Kimberly R. Butler-Rice passed from this world on Feb. 17, 2021. Kim was born to Leon and Janet Butler on July 3, 1962 in Exeter, Calif. She grew up in Exeter and made many lifelong friends.

Kim is survived by her two son’s that she loved fiercely, Brett and Seth Tankersley; grand children, Preslie, Paige, Hudson, Danny and Dalton Tankersley; spouse, Robert Rice; brother, Leon Butler; sisters, Kay Turner and Vera Matheson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Janet Butler and father Leon Butler.

Kim was known for her delicious cooking and her bold personality. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her! Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.