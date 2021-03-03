Adelaida Rojas Gonzalez, 36

Adelaida Rojas Gonzalez of Woodlake, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Visalia, Calif. She was 36 years old. A Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene, 15427 Avenue 328, Ivanhoe, Calif. 93235. A Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Church of Nazarene in Ivanhoe followed by a burial at Woodlake Public Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries at www.facebook.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.