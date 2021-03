David Stark of Exeter, Calif., passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Exeter. He was 81 years old. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com or Tulare County Obituaries at www.facebook.com/groups/2072945459676292. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.