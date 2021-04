David Stark of Exeter, Calif., passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Exeter. He was 81 years old. A Celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Eagle Lodge, 555 West Visalia Road Exeter, CA. At the family request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to American Cancer Society.