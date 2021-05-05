Margaret Helen Crain, 1922-2021

Margaret Helen Crain of Duluth passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 99 years old.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1922 in Exeter, Calif. to Charles and Bertha Butts.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Gorman Crain; son, David (Jackie) Crain; and grandson, Howard Crain.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Daryl) Atkinson; sister, Doris Fairchild; grandchildren, Samantha (Chuck) Richards, Jonathan (Debbie) Shenett, Teresa (Karl) Watts, Douglas (Susan) Atkinson, and Daniel Atkinson; many great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.

A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.