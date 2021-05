David Simmons passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was 61 years old. David was born on March 4, 1960 in Riverside County, Calif. He was a long time resident of Exeter, Calif., and worked for the city of Exeter for over 15 years. He is survived by his children, Zachary and Samantha Simmons also of Exeter. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.