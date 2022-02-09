Rogelio De Loera, 1937–2022

Rogelio De Loera passed away on Feb. 3, 2022. He was 84 years old. Rogelio was born on Nov. 21, 1937 in Aguascalientes, Mexico. A viewing will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter at 425 North Kaweah Avenue. There will be a chapel service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel followed by a burial at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

