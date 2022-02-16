Darrell Byars, 1941–2022

Darrell Byars sadly passed on Jan. 31, 2022 in Exeter, Calif., with family by his side, after a long, strong battle with cancer. He was 80 years old. Darrell was born on Nov. 1, 1941 in Porterville, Calif., to his parents Clovis and Ruth Byars.

He was a very strong man up until the very end. He found humor wherever possible. If you knew Darrell, you know his sarcasm and jokes brought us all funny memories and treasures to hold with us and smile. Darrell loved farming; it was truly what brought him joy to be out in his trees and visiting his cows. Until the end of his battle, he liked to go out to his ranches and care for the farm.

Darrell was one of the good ones and will be missed so much by so many. Although our hearts are broken, we know he is in heaven pain free tending the farm and with his daughter Karen Lynn Byars.

He leaves behind his soul mate and true love of his life, Connie Purdin Byars. She was his everything and enjoyed their marriage of 57 years. Darrell also leaves behind his sister, Norma Brewer; his three daughters, Kimberly Holm (Lane), Jennifer San Sebastian (Aaron), and Heather Freitas (Mike); his grandchildren, David Haas Jr. (Cristina), Karissa Rios (Bryan), Nicholas Byars, Cody Skiles (Aubrey), Cori Guillemin (Clayton), Gage San Sebastian (Brooke), Chase San Sebastian (Rachel), and Jermey Freitas; his great grandchildren, Kaityn Rios, Molly Rios, Vivian Byars, William Guillemin, Siobhan Haas, Sean Haas, Logyan San Sebastian; and a grandson, Grayson, on the way. His children and grandchildren brought him such joy and laughter. He also leaves behind his brother in law, Robert Purdin (Patsy); his nephew, Jason Purdin (Susan); and many cousins and aunts.

Celebration of life was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2022 at the Porterville Veteran’s Memorial Building 1900 W Olive Ave. Porterville, CA 93257.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.