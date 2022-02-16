Karen Sue (Goodan) Edwards, 1940–2022

Karen Sue (Goodan) Edwards passed away on Feb. 9, 2022 at her home in Exeter, Calif. She was born on Nov. 22, 1940 to Mary Catherine (Owdom) Goodan and Howard Eugene (H.E.) “Bud” Goodan as the eldest of their three children, followed by Jon and Dennis.

Inspired by her father, she grew up loving horses and other furry friends, riding with the Exeter Saddle Club and engaging in ranching and rodeoing activities. She lived the majority of her life in Exeter, graduating from Exeter High School in 1958 and marrying soon after to become a mother of four. While raising her children, she also worked at her father’s accounting firm for a stint, but her love of finding old treasures and putting them on display drew her into the antiques business, a passion that spanned her lifetime. She was fierce in her quest to buy and sell old, good “stuff,” and would rent a large truck on a whim for “hunting” adventures around the country. She partnered with friends who also shared her interests, she oversaw the establishment of a successful antiques co-op, and she ran her own business, Tumbleweeds, where her eye for the unique and intriguing impressed her clientele. As well, her heart drew her to work with young people as a teacher’s assistant in various schools in the area and with the Boys and Girls Club; she also opened her home to foster cats and dogs, adopting some to become part of her family.

She will be joining her son, Dale, her parents and her youngest brother.

Karen will be missed here by those who love her: Craig (son) and Sherri Edwards; Vicky Edwards (daughter) and Dick Kamplain; Tad (son) and Kim Edwards; her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; extended family members and dear friends; and her sweet pup, Bonnie.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Exeter Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed by Central Valley Rescue Railroad or other animal shelters of choice.

Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.