Naomi Ruth Sloan, 1927–2022

Naomi Ruth Sloan of Visalia, Calif., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She was 94 years old. Naomi Ruth was born Feb. 20, 1927 to Kirt and Daisy Usrey in Springdale, Ark. She came to at the age of 16 and working as a waitress at the Exeter Café where she met E.K. Sloan from Ava, Mo. She also worked packing oranges for Exeter Citrus for many years.

Naomi and E.K. married in 1945 in Yuma, Ariz. along with their best friends Hubert and Jewell Beene. They started their family and had four children, Larry Dean, Linda June, Deborah Lynn, and Brian Curtis. Naomi and E.K. started Sloan Termite & Pest Control in Exeter, Calif. in 1961. Together they worked in the family business until they retired in 1990. Sloan Pest Control continued with their son Larry and today with their son Brian.

She was a champion League bowler and also enjoyed camping, fishing, trips to the coast and traveling. She was also faithful in reading her Bible and watching Charles Stanley.

Naomi was preceded in death by her baby daughter Debbie (11 months, 20 days old) in 1961; first husband, E.K. in 1990; second husband, David Staton in 1999; her son, Larry in 2004; daughter-in-law, Irene in 2002; granddaughter, Heather in 2020; her siblings, two sisters Iva and Mary; eight brothers, Alpha, Orbie, Fred, Erton, Tommy, Bill, James, and Joe.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Porter (Walter) of Visalia; her son, Brian of Visalia; six grandchildren, Derrick Porter (Shelly), Walter J. Porter (Moya), Josh Porter (Leah), Richael Madruga, Jaylene Spivey all of Visalia and Becky Alvarado (Ernie) of Tulare, Calif.; 11 great grandchildren; and seven great, great, grandchildren.

“Spread your wings and fly Mom.”

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at the Exeter District Cemetery. The family has requested in Lieu of flowers, please donate in Naomi’s memory to a favorite charity of your choice. Arrangements by, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.