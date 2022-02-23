Jose “Joe” Arbizo of Exeter, Calif., passed away Jan. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Joe grew up in East Los Angeles, Calif. and attended Lorena Street Elementary, Stevenson Jr. High, and graduated from Garfield High School. He continued his education at Los Angeles Technical Trade School for Printing.

In 1965, Joe married Marian Gutierrez, and together they moved to Exeter where Joe began his printing career with Diamond International and the two of them began their family in their new hometown. He worked his entire career at Diamond and retired from there in 2006.

Joe and Marian enjoyed going to dances and concerts and spending time with their close circle of friends, their kids, and their grandkids. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks, owning quite a few through the years. One of his favorite things to do was to work on his and his friends’ vehicles. If anyone ever needed a hand with their car or help moving, Joe was the first one to call. It was something he enjoyed doing with the people in his life. He also loved spending time with his sons watching football, boxing and horse racing, sometimes going in person and wagering on the events.

He is survived by his loving wife Marian; his sons, Vincent and Michael Arbizo and their wives Veronica and Sarah; his nephew, David Arbizo; his grandchildren, Iann, Atianna and Isabella Arbizo, Lexus Neill, Adam, Tim and Leah Yang; his sister, Gloria Castro; his nieces, Lisa Barnard, Liz Castro, and nephew Joe Castro.

Services are being handled by Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel, 425 North Kaweah Avenue in Exeter. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Exeter District Cemetery, immediately followed by a celebration of life at Whitney’s Wild Oak Ranch, 30162 Road 192, Exeter, CA 93221. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.