James Cecil Benton, 1947–2022

James Cecil Benton of Visalia, Calif., passed away on Feb. 23, 2022 in Visalia. He was 74 years old. James was born on Dec. 9, 1947 in Exeter, Calif. He was born to Julius and Mabel Benton. He graduated from Exeter Union High School and attended college. Jim worked in the financial industry managing several locations in Porterville, Tulare and Visalia.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Joyce.

He is survived by his wife Ernestine Benton; his brother, Tom Benton; his sisters, Janet Disher and Helen Flick all of Visalia; as well as many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.