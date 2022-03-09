Rick Ferrier, 1940–2022

Rick Ferrier a lifelong resident of Lindsay, Calif., passed away on Feb. 10, 2022. He was 81 years old. Rick was born on June 5, 1940, in Porterville, Calif. to Clifford and Barbara Ferrier, and was raised and attended school in Lindsay graduating from Lindsay High School in 1958. During high school, he loved playing fullback on the football team and swimming with the swim team. Thereafter, he went to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he graduated with a degree in Mechanized Agriculture.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Karen Jessup, on Dec. 16, 1961, and they made their home together on the family ranch in Lindsay.

Rick was a citrus rancher through and through, growing oranges on his family’s acreage until his passing. He also worked at the Navel Orange Administrative Committee for many years.

When his mind was not occupied with oranges, he studied World War II aircraft and built model airplanes. In addition, back in the day, Rick had a great time skiing the slopes of Wolverton Mountain and China Peak with family and friends. Each summer, time at Lake Tahoe and Markleeville, Calif., was the highlight of the year for Rick and his family.

Rick regularly hosted family and friends (with significant help from Karen) for BBQ prime rib dinners and holiday meals, at which there was always room for one more guest. Quick with a smile and a chuckle, Rick enjoyed having people around.

He will be greatly missed by his surviving family, including his wife Karen Ferrier of Lindsay; his son, Robert Ferrier of Lindsay; his, daughter Cindy Ferrier Flynn of Alexandria, Va.; his sisters, Karen Castle of Fresno, Calif. and Barbie Falconer of Hermosa Beach, Calif.; his four grandchildren, Kai and Colin Ferrier, and Teague and Cormac Flynn; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Lindsay First Baptist Church for Rick Ferrier. A reception will immediately follow at the Ferrier home.

In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, givenow.lls.org/give/342076/#!/donation/checkout. Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.