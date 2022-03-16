Donald Eugene Willis, 1931–2022

Donald Eugene Willis passed away on March 5, 2022 in Tulare, Calif. He was 91 years old. Donald was born on Jan. 3, 1931 in Marshfield, Mo. to Harvey and Anna Deckard Willis.

Donald was a farmer all of his life and enjoyed being outside. He married the former Gretta Holland and together they raised their family.

He is preceded in death by two siblings Raymond and Mary.

Donald is survived by his wife, Gretta; his children, Larry, Peggy, Terry and Gary and his brother Bill; and his 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Services will be private at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences maybe left for the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.